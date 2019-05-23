The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch a storyboard breakdown of the climactic, exciting door chase from Pixar Animation’s Monsters Inc., Vanity Fair breaks down everything they learned about Star Wars: The Rise of the Skywalker, and Tom Hanks answers some burning questions from Ellen DeGeneres.

Yesterday we gave you an extensive breakdown of what we learned from the new Vanity Fair cover story on Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. But if you didn’t have time to read everything, they created this video with the article’s writer, who breaks down details they uncovered, what we still don’t know, and more.

Next, see how Pixar‘s storyboards shaped the door chase from the third act of Monsters Inc. Surprisingly, this storyboard comparison has some significant differences from the final cut, including some shots here and there that were seemingly never storyboarded. Plus, you’ll notice that some have Mike colored red and Randall colored green.

Tom Hanks sat down for a recent edition of Burning Questions on Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show. Find out how he’s connected to Cher, his best celebrity impression, the one co-star he was most nervous to kiss, his favorite job before getting into how business, the one thing he’ll never do again, and more.