The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, meet the Mexican voice actor who brings Homer Simpson to life on The Simpsons for millions of Latin American fans. Plus, take a walkthrough of the traveling Warner Bros. Studio Tour to find out about the movie magic of the Harry Potter franchise, and watch as James Corden and Ariana Grande give Titanic a whole new musical soundtrack.

First up, this edition of Great Big Story shines a light on Mexican voice actor Humberto Vélez, the man behind the Hispanic version of Homer Simpsons, or should we say Homero Simpson. Not only do we get to hear how different Homer sounds for Latin American viewers, but there’s also a change in jokes that don’t translate from American culture to Mexican culture.

Next, SyFy walks through the WB Studio Tour, or at least a traveling exhibition version of it, to find out about some of the movie magic that went into the Harry Potter film franchise. Find out about the flying letters from Sorcerer’s Stone, floating Aunt Marge from Prisoner of Azakaban and the many educational decrees from Order of the Phoenix.

Finally, The Late Late Show with James Corden brought in Ariana Grande to have some musical fun with “Soundtrack to Titanic,” where the late night host and the chart-topping singer user popular songs to create a musical soundtrack to the movie Titanic, featuring appropriate tunes like “Rich Girl” and “Ice Ice Baby.”