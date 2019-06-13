The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, Men in Black International scares the hell out of some unsuspecting car dealership customers with an impressive practical alien effect. Plus, Booksmart co-star Jason Sudeikis gives some life advice to cute little kids, and The Secret Life of Pets 2 voice actor Kevin Hart answers several interview questions while hooked up to a lie detector test.

First up, as if buying a car wasn’t already difficult enough, the marketing department at Sony Pictures decided to make it a memorable experience with a weird scare. In honor of Men in Black International, they turned an average dealer into a human robot controlled by a small alien. See what happens when people see this strange occurrence in the middle of the car deal.

Next up, Jason Sudeikis filled in for The Ellen Show, and that included sitting down with some elementary school age kids to gie them some advice and ask them some questions. The conversation turns to the mafia, stealing identities, Super Mario Bros. 2, and the dark arts. You know, just a perfectly normal conversation with some kids.

Finally, Kevin Hart got hooked up to a lie detector test for Vanity Fair to answer some questions about his life and career. Is he really 5’2″? Does he go to the gym every day? Does he have a standard response for hecklers? Is he competitive about comedy? Has he become a better person since he’s become rich? Find out how truthful Kevin Hart is about all these questions and more.