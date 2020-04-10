The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, after 11 seasons of watching the Dunphys in front of the camera on the ABC series Modern Family, it’s time to meet the documentary crew who has been following them the whole time. Plus, watch as the cast of Full House recreates the show’s opening credits sequence with some self-quarantine activities, Justin Timberlake tests his spicy tolerance on Hot Ones.

First up, Modern Family came to an end after 11 seasons earlier this week. However, unlike The Office, we never got to see any of the crew behind the camera for the mockumentary style comedy series from ABC. Thankfully, Jimmy Kimmel Live took the time to introduce us, and it should come as no surprise that the director is Jimmy Kimmel, and Guillermo is part of the crew.

Next up, while Full House fans are waiting to see how Fuller House will wrap up the sitcom sequel on Netflix, the stars of the show recreated the opening credits from the original series (via Good Morning America). However, with all the changes in their life thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, they changed up their activities a little bit by staying at home.

Finally, with Trolls World Tour arriving on VOD this weekend instead of theaters, Hot Ones has still come through with a new episode of the web series with franchise voice star and Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Justin Timberlake. How does he handle the hot wings? What does he have to say about making music with Beyonce and Timbaland? What’s it like designing a Nike shoe? Find out all that and more.