In this edition, the cinematographers behind Pixar’s fantasy adventure Onward deconsrtuct their shot composition, lighting, and more in an extensive featurette. Plus, take a look at nearly four dozen Easter eggs, clues and comic references from the final Black Widow trailer, and listen as The Hobbit star Martin Freeman takes a look back at his career, including the original UK version of The Office.

First up, for CookeOpticsTV, Pixar cinematographers Adam Habib and Sharon Calahan deconstruct two scenes from the film and discuss their artistic approach to the film, including how they work with different light sources, choose virtual lenses and construct camera movement. You might be surprised to learn how Edgar Wright’s Hot Fuzz influenced some of the shots.



Next up, take a look at nearly four dozen Easter eggs, clues, and comic book references from the final trailer for Black Widow. For example, did you notice all the fight moves that the villain called Taskmaster stole from Captain America, Spider-Man, and Black Panther? Plus, there are plenty of details about the plot that ScreenCrush has really done a lot of digging on.

Finally, Martin Freeman found fame in the British version of The Office, but it wouldn’t be until The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy that he became a leading man, and he finally found true stardom by playing the title character in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit trilogy, not to mention as Watson in the BBC series Sherlock. Listen to him run through all those milestones and more with Vanity Fair, and watch him on the show Breeders on FX.