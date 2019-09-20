The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, take a look back at ABC’s captivating series LOST now that it’s been 15 years since the show first premiered on television. Plus, Disenchantment voice stars Abbi Jacobson and Nat Faxon provide a recap of the first part of the fantasy comedy animated series, and comedian Jim Gaffigan answers the web’s most searched questions about him.

First, it’s been 15 years since LOST took us to a mysterious island and captivated audiences for years. There hasn’t been a show since then that audiences have been quite as obsessed with (though the first season of Westworld maybe comes close), and some of the show’s biggest superfans got together with SyFy Wire to look back at the show, discuss the height of its popularity, and much more.

Next up, Abbi Jacobson and Nat Faxon lend their voices to the Netflix animated fantasy comedy Disenchantment. The first season of the show was split into two parts, and since the second part of the first season arrives today, these two cast members have provided a recap of the first part with all the important details that you need to know.

Finally, in conjunction with the release of the film American Dreamer, comedian Jim Gaffigan answers some of the web’s most searched questions about him with Wired. Is Jim Gaffigan a Mormon? Where did he go to college? Is he friends with Daniel Tosh? Who is Jim Gaffigan’s wife? Does he drink alcohol? Get the answer to all these questions and more.