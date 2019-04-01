The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch the third and final video essay in a series about the limitations of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Plus, watch as Dumbo director Tim Burton and his costume designer Colleen Atwood break down an exquisite scene from the Disney remake, and listen as the Fab Five from Netflix’s Queer Eye answer the web’s most searched questions about them.

In this final chapter of Patrick (H) Willems‘ video essay on the limitations of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he addresses what the MCU has done right by making sequels that create future storytelling opportunities instead of just Easter eggs for the sake of Easter eggs, as well as how the future of the MCU might be revolutionized by streaming shows that more closely resemble comics, and more.

Next, for Vanity Fair, director Tim Burton and costume designer Colleen Atwood break down the parade scene from Dumbo where Colin Farrell and his character’s children go from a small family circus to a massive, expensive theme park called Dreamland. They explain what was practical and what was created with visual effects as well as the inspiration behind the look of certain characters and more.

Finally, Queer Eye stars Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, and Bobby Berk answer the web’s searched questions about themselves and the show. How long have they known each other? How much does a Jonathan Van Ness haircut cost? Is Tan naturally grey? Get the answers to all those questions and more in Wired‘s autocomplete interview.