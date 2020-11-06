The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, find out how lighting is created in animated movies by way of Netflix’s recent film Over the Moon and Pixar’s Incredibles 2. Plus, learn how the screenplay for 1917 was written to give the impression that the movie unfolded in a single shot. And finally, get a load of some Easter eggs you might have missed in the Sherlock Holmes spin-off movie Enola Holmes.

First up, Insider takes a deep diver into an integral part of the production process when making an animated film. Making an animated movie takes a long time, and one of the final steps that truly gives the images life is lighting. It can be much more complicated than lighting a live-action movie, even though lighting artists and animators have much more control, and with examples from Over the Moon and Incredibles 2, you can find out why.

Next, for Screenplayed, 1917 writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns talks about the challenge of writing a movie that’s intended to be perceived and presented as if it’s a single continuous shot in real time. There’s a balance that has to be struck between reality and Hollywood style filmmaking so that the audience never feels like what they’re seeing isn’t genuine, and Wilson-Cairns breaks down some of the challenges they faced while trying to to that.

Finally, Enola Holmes has been on Netflix for awhile now, but if you’re already watched it, there’s a new reason to go back and give it another look. Netflix Film Club was provided with some clues from director Harry Bradbeer to help find a variety of Easter eggs in the movie that you might have missed the first time. So check out the video and get to sleuthing.