The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, director J.A. Bayona breaks down one of the most thrilling sequences of the sequel. Plus, take a retrospective look at the Inspector Gadget animated series for the show’s 25th anniversary, and The Predator cast members Olivia Munn and Keegan-Michael Key answer the web’s most searched questions about them.

First up, in Vanity Fair‘s latest edition of Notes on a Scene, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom director J.A. Bayona details the action-packed scene when the volcano erupts on Isla Nublar, destroying the original Jurassic Park in the process and killing tons of dinosaurs. Find out how this sequence came together by watching the full Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom scene breakdown.

It’s the 25th anniversary of the Inspector Gadget animated series, so why not take a deep dive into the show that ran through 1986 and find out a bunch of interesting trivia about the series thanks to SyFy. Does Inspector Gadget have a soul? I’ll bet you weren’t expecting to think that deeply about this retro cartoon.

Finally, The Predator stars Keegan-Michael Key and Olivia Munn got together with Wired to answer some of the web’s most searched questions about them. What is Olivia Munn’s workout routine like? What nationality is Keegan-Michael Key? Does Oliiva Munn know martial arts? Where Did Keegan-Michael Key go to college?