In this edition, Get Out and Us director Jordan Peele gives us a guide to horror through his own preferences and influences over the years. Plus, see how blurred the line is that separates Jordan Peele’s comedic work on the sketch comedy series Key & Peele and his recent horror stories on the big screen, and watch as artists put their own spin on Us with their artwork.

First up, Jordan Peele talks about horror with The Wall Street Journal. Topics include the first horror movie that he remembers seeing, his favorite horror soundtrack, the scariest horror villain of all time, his least favorite horror tropes, the best final girl, and much more.

Next, Vulture takes a look at the extensive work that Jordan Peele has done in comedy with the Comedy Central series Key & Peele and creates a link between the laughs he created in sketch comedy and the scares he conjures in movies like Get Out and his most recent film Us. You’ll see that the line between horror and comedy is a fine one where certain feelings are shared.

Finally, SyFy Wire teamed up with Jordan Peele and Chocolate City Comics to challenged artists to come up with their own artwork that puts a unique spin on the events of the film. Each artist brings a unique style to paper and gives a variety of interpretations of the characters and the horror within.