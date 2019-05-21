The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, check out a video game version of John Wick as if the movie was adapted for the original Nintendo. Plus, see a bunch of Easter eggs you might have missed in the Game of Thrones series finale, and go behind the scenes of Stephen Colbert‘s dimension-hopping arrival in the world of HBO’s Veep.

First up, there’s already a new John Wick video game in the works, but the folks at JoyMasher wanted to create an old school video game version of the action franchise for the original Nintendo. It’s a little simple as far as gameplay is concerned, but it definitely makes us long for the old days of side-scrolling shooters like Contra.

Next, in the feature-length Game of Thrones series finale, there were some Easter eggs you might have missed, especially in the show’s opening credits. Plus, did you notice Daenerys Targaryen’s reference to one of Khal Drogo’s lines from the first season of the show? Find out about all that and more in the full video above.

Finally, after Stephen Colbert popped up for a fun gag on Veep before the HBO series came to an end, The Late Show has revealed a look behind the scenes at how they pulled it off. Watch as they do a readthrough of the script, improvise some jokes, workshop new ideas, and have a blast making it all happen.