The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, see what happens when John Cena cosplays as Bumblebee at San Diego Comic-Con. Plus, learn about the art of “the white voice” from the absurd indie comedy Sorry to Bother You, and find out all about British slang from Mission: Impossible – Fallout stars Simon Pegg and Henry Cavill.

First up, IGN followed around John Cena outside of the San Diego Convention Center where he cosplayed as his transforming co-star Bumblebee from the Transformers spin-off of the same name. The fans certainly don’t think John Cena can outshine Bumblebee in a variety of proposed competitions, but that doesn’t mean they’re not excited to see the wrestler turned actor when he shows his face.

Next up, the Sundance selected comedy Sorry to Bother You is in theaters right now, and while much of the cast is predominantly black, there are some signature white voices you might recognize provided by Patton Oswalt and David Cross. The two comedians talk about lending their voice to the movie and the art of sounding very, very white.

Finally, you can see Henry Cavill and Simon Pegg in theaters this weekend in Mission: Impossible – Fallout, but before that, the two British actors wanted to take time to teach Americans some English slang. You can throw these around the next time you’re across the pond or whenever you’re practicing your own British accent.