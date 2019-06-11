The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch a clip from Spider-Man: Far From Home featuring Jimmy Kimmel almost learning about Peter Parker’s secret identity. Plus, find out what a movie would be like if there was no gaffer on set, and find out how The Secret Life of Pets 2 star Kevin Hart does when he’s interviewed while connected to a lie detector test.

First up, Jimmy Kimmel Live debuted an exclusive, totally real scene from Spider-Man: Far From Home because Jimmy Kimmel himself appears in it. Peter Parker has to get his Spidey suit drycleaned somewhere, so of course he goes to the place that simply isn’t smart enough to figure out that he’s Spider-Man. They also happen to dryclean for some other familiar superheroes.

What the hell does a gaffer do on a movie set? Well, gaffer Andy Day, who has worked on movies like The Departed, The Devil Wears Prada, and The Greatest Showman, is here (via Vanity Fair) to show you exactly what a gaffer does to make sure a scene is perfectly lit so it looks natural and bright enough for the audience to see all the pertinent details.

Finally, Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland has a new video game coming out called Trover Saves the Universe. So to help promote the game from his own Squanch Studios, he had the Adult Swim characters sit down to play the game and riff a little bit. Now if we could only get Rick and Morty to play some other video games too, that would be fun.