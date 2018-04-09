The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, take a close look at the making of the various stop-motion puppets in Isle of Dogs. Plus, learn everything you ever wanted to know about voice acting from a recent panel at C2E2, and relive the day that the character of Superman was created, despite some objections to making a character so powerful.

Find out more about the creation of the nearly 900 characters that were created for Wes Anderson‘s stop-motion animated adventure Isle of Dogs. The painstaking details and work that went into creating these magnificent puppets is astounding, and seeing behind the scenes of animated movies like this never gets old.

The Chicago convention C2E2 has come and gone, but you can check out one of the more interesting panels (via SyFy) featuring voice actors Tom Kenny, Laura Bailey, Phil LaMarr, Khary Payton, Susan Eisenberg, Vanessa Marshall and Fred Tatasciore talking about working in the unique business and pulling some of their voices out for some fun.

The comedy troupe Studio C imagines the day Superman was created with a complete disregard for how the character actually came into existence. It’s all an excuse to run down all of the unique abilities that Superman has, making him a little too powerful, and prompting the question “Why would he ever need that?!”