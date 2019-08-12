The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, see a comparison between the storyboards for a family dinner scene from Incredibles 2 and the final animation. Plus, find out why video essay creator Patrick (H) Willems is now obsessed with the glorious horror of the Cats trailer, and watch as The Good Place and Veronica Mars star Kristen Bell ponders life and death while trying to ensure some spicy wings.

First up, this Incredibles 2 diner scene contains one of the most cringeworthy moments ever captured on film, and the storyboard used to plan that moment doesn’t look nearly as painful. Watch this side-by-side storyboard comparison to see how the early sketches compare to the final cut of the film created by the folks at Pixar Animation.

Why is the big screen adaptation of the Broadway musical Cats suddenly Patrick (H) Willems‘ most anticipated film of the rest of 2019? Well, he tries to figure it out by looking into the history of where Cats came from, which includes an attempt at explaining exactly what this musical is about, which apparently includes a group of cats figuring out which of them will die and get reincarnated.

Finally, Kristen Bell stops by First We Feast for the latest edition of Hot Ones. Bell is no stranger to spicy food, so she goes for the hot stuff while talking about death, the moral philosophy of The Good Place, being embarrassed by husband Dax Shephard at the Met Gala with Jay-Z and Beyoncé, and much more.