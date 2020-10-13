The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, find out how fake money is made to be used in movies and TV without breaking any laws about counterfeiting money. Plus, get a look at how a certain surprise cameo in Mulan unfolded on set along with some other Easter eggs. And finally, watch a montage of a buch of the celebrity cameos from 20 years of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

First up, Insider takes a look at how prop money for movies and TV shows is made without breaking any laws. Some prop movie money looks so close to the real thing that it’s legally required to be blank on the back. Others that are printed on both sides have some glaring differences when you see them up close. Find out everything you ever wanted to know about movie money here.

Next, a new featurette for Disney‘s remake of Mulan takes a look at a few of the Easter eggs that reference the original animated movie. But the primary focus is the surprise cameo from the animated film’s original star Ming-Na Wen, and you can see how the cameo came together on set during production.

It’s kind of hard to believe that Curb Your Enthusiasm has been around for 20 years. Larry David has been bitter and angry about a lot over those years, and there have been plenty of celebrities around to witness it over the years. HBO put together a montage of some of the most memorable cameos on the show over the years for you to enjoy.