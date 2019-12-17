The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, find out how to make your own blue milk from Star Wars so you can enjoy the week leading up to The Rise of Skywalker with a nice space beverage. Plus, watch as Honest Trailers gets a preemptive strikes against the sequel with an Honest Teaser, dive into the history of Stormtroopers, and listen as the cast of the final chapter of the Skywalker saga answers questions from the staff of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

First up, there may not be any Banthas on Earth, but that doesn’t mean you need to be deprived of delicious ice cold blue milk. How to Drink figured out how to replicate the Blue Milk from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge by departing slightly from the leaked list of ingredients used to make the libation. See if you can make some of your own for a Star Wars party this week.

Next, even though it’ll be awhile before we get an Honest Trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, there’s enough hype and information out there for Screen Junkies to put together an Honest Teaser that strikes early, just like the Resistance would want. They even get a Baby Yoda reference in there, as well as a nice use of Maclunkey.

Wired gets in on the Star Wars excitement by having Lucasfilm’s Doug Chiang and Madlyn Burkert explain all the different types of Stormtroopers (and Clone Troopers) that appear in the live-action Star Wars movies. Learn about their origins, costume design, and everything you ever wanted to know about each one.

Finally, the staff of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert had some questions for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker director J.J. Abrams and the cast of the the new trilogy that has been unfolding over the second half of the decade. See how carefully they dodge questions and provide almost no information whatsoever.