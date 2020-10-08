The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, learn about the history of the The Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Plus, find out how to make your own neon green slime inspired by Ghostbusters. And finally, listen to Gerard Butler look back at his career, from early roles in Dracula 2000 to his star-making turn in 300, and his recent movies like Greenland and Den of Thieves.

First up, Theme Park History digs back into the legacy of the live amusement part show known as The Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular. It began on August 25, 1989 and has been running ever since, and here you can learn all about the professional stuntmen and stuntwomen who offer behind-the-scenes demonstrations of their craft in this theme park attrraction.

Next, while you’re waiting for Ghostbusters: Afterlife to (hopefully) hit theaters in March next year, maybe take the time to make your own slime. This video shows you how to make your own goop inspired by the Ghostbusters favorite specter Slimer, but you can make some other colors of slime too. But just be careful, because this stuff can be messy as hell.

Finally, in honor of the release of Greenland, Vanity Fair brought in Gerard Butler to take a look back at his career. Butler starts with some of his earliest roles like Dracula 2000 and Phantom of the Opera, stops by some of his fan favorite performances in 300 and P.S. I Love You, and more recent action hits like Law Abiding Citizen and Olympus Has Fallen.