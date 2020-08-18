The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch an impressive DeepFake in Solo: A Star Wars Story swapping out Alden Ahrenreich‘s face with a young Harrison Ford. Plus, check out a video essay on why time loop movies like Groundhog Day and Palm Springs are strangely comforting, and listen to Joseph Gordon-Levitt break down his most famous characters.

First up, the YouTube channel Shamook created what is one of the best DeepFake videos we’ve ever seen. A young Harrison Ford’s face is placed on the head of Alden Ehrenreich to make Solo: A Star Wars Story feel a little more connected to the original trilogy. It’s a little jarring at first, but once you’re used to the wrong voice coming out of Harrison Ford’s face, it works pretty well.

Next up, at a time when all the days, weeks, and months run into each other, Patrick (H) Willems shines a light on the strange comfort of time loop movies like Groundhog Day, Palm Springs, Happy Death Day, Edge of Tomorrow, and others. Plus, he also has a little time loop trouble of his own, which sets up the show’s return to New York after shifting around during the pandemic.

Finally, in honor of his new Netflix movie Project Power, actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt sat down for Vanity Fair to take a look back at some of the roles in his long career that he began as a child. He starts with A River Runs Through It, stops by 3rd Rock from the Sun, touches on 10 Things I Hate About You, looks back at (500) Days of Summer and Inception, but somehow doesn’t mention Angels in the Outfield.