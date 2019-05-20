The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch as Game Of Thrones co-creator Dan Weiss and composer Ramin Djawadi sit down with some of rock’s finest to create an electric new cover of the show’s theme song. Plus, see how the power of Daenerys Targaryen’s dragons compare to those in The Hobbit, learn about the creation of Game of Thrones languages, and see Pete Davidson‘s tribute to the series on Saturday Night Live.

First up, Fender was present when Dan Weiss and Ramin Djawadi sat down with Tom Morello of Audioslave/Rage Against The Machine, Scott Ian of Anthrax, Nuno Bettencourt of Extreme, and Brad Paisley to create a cover of the Game of Thrones theme song. The result is spectacular, and we wish it would have been the real theme this whole time.

Next, both Game of Thrones and The Hobbit film franchise have extremely powerful dragons, but how does the science behind their destruction compare to each other? Which of the scaled firebreathers is more deadly? Find out in this comparison from Screen Junkies.

Plus, for Wired, language creator David J. Peterson explains how to go about creating a fictional language. Peterson was behind the Dothraki and Valyrian languages in Game of Thrones, and here you can find out what you need to think about when creating an entire language that needs to be spoken out loud by actors.

Finally, in honor of the series finale of Game of Thrones, cast member Pete Davidson created a rap on Saturday Night Live paying tribute to the epic fantasy series. However, when it becomes clear that he doesn’t really love the show, the rap steers into the show that Pete Davidson really loves, and it’s on the complete other end of the spectrum.