The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, check out the amazing visual effects work that went into creating the moon landing and more from First Man. Plus, watch as director Rob Marshall breaks down a vibrant scene from Mary Poppins Returns, and Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly enter The New Yorker‘s cartoon caption contest just for fun.

Watch how visual effects house DNEG created visual effects for First Man, including using a projection screen to create the visuals outside of the various jets and spaceships used in the movie. You might be surprised to see how many practical visual effects were employed on set compared to green screen work.

Next up, for The New York Times, director Rob Marshall breaks down one of the fun sequences from Mary Poppins Returns where Emily Blunt as Mary Poppins leads a musical number with her lamplighter friend (Lin-Manuel Miranda), complete with some classic 2D animation that brought some old school animators out of retirement.

Finally, Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly try their hand at giving some of those political cartoons at The New Yorker some captions of their own. Honestly, this video is funnier than anything that happens in Holmes and Watson, so save your money and just watch this instead.