The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, Fast Five stunt coordinator Jack Gill breaks down the huge bank vault car chase from the end of the blockbuster sequel. Plus, Ron Burgundy does a sound check for his brand new podcast, and Charlie Day responds to some intriguing theories fans have about It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

First up, Fast Five stunt coordinator Jack Gill sat down for another edition of Notes on a Scene. In this segment, he takes us back to the vault car chase from the end of Fast Five. You might be surprised to learn how the scene was largely created using practical effects, including a real 9,000 pound steel vault dragged behind two Dodge Chargers.

Next up, listen to a mic check from Ron Burgundy for his new podcast that is available over at the iHeartPodcast Network right now. A new episode is released every Thursday, and the first episode just debuted last week. So find out how Ron Burgundy prepares to do a podcast, and then listen to the first full episode.

Finally, Charlie Day responds to some fan theories about It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia that have been brought up on Reddit. It might not seem like the kind of show that requires much afterthought, or at least not enough to create theories, but you’ll see there are some interesting questions and ideas posed in this segment from The Late Late Show with James Corden.