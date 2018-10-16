The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, take a dive into the visual effects and concept art of the water bears from the Quantum Realm in Ant-Man and the Wasp. Plus, get up close and personal with the new TARDIS from the 1tth season of Doctor Who, and listen to a Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle them song Jack Black wrote with Nick Jonas.

First up, Earth’s Mightiest Show sat down for a bonus chat with Ant-Man and the Wasp visual effects supervisor Stephane Ceretti to learn a bit about how he and his team created the tardigrades, the microscopic creatures better known as water bears, in the Quantum Realm. See alternate designs, pre-visualization animation and more.

Continuing a deep dive into the making of the new season of Doctor Who starring Jodie Whittaker, a new featurette explores the updated version of the iconic phone booth time machine that our titular hero cruises around in. Production designer Arwel Wyn Jones chats about the design and what they wanted to accomplish for the new season.

Finally, while appearing on Conan recently, Jack Black sung a rendition of a Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle theme song that he co-wrote with cast member Nick Jonas. Unfortunately, the producers didn’t want to use it in the movie, but we’re hoping they let them record it for the sequel. What do they have to lose?