In this edition, a special featurette goes behind the scenes of the latest iteration of Doctor Who with Jodie Whittaker in the lead. Plus, Vox explores how this new take on the titular character could change how women are portrayed in sci-fi and two Honest Trailers take a look at the classic and modern versions of the popular British import.

In honor of the 11th season of Doctor Who, a new featurette takes a close look behind the scenes at creating the first female iteration of the title character. Showrunner Chris Chibnall discusses his new approach to the series and Jodie Whittaker talks about taking on the iconic mantle of the British time traveler.

Next up, a story at Vox examines how this new portrayal of Doctor Who with Jodie Whittaker in the lead role might be the turning point for how women are portrayed in sci-fi films and television. Not only is Doctor Who a sort of superhero in time, but it’s a character who does so capably and with a great sense of humor, and that’s refreshing for female sci-fi characters.

Finally, the first of two new editions of Honest Trailers focuses on the more goofy and lost classic episodes of Doctor Who, which is very much different than the modern version, and distinctly more British and hokey.

Meanwhile, the second Doctor Who Honest Trailer takes a look at the modern versions of the character as portrayed by Christopher Eccleston, David Tennant, Matt Smith, Peter Capaldi and now Jodie Whittaker.