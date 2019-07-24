The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, find out why there are so many different movie formats in theaters and what the difference is between them. Plus, take a tour of Batman props, costumes, and more from the 80th anniversary museum exhibition from San Diego Comic-Con, and find out what a normal day is like for The Rook star Olivia Munn.

This year is the 80th anniversary of Batman, and since the character was the first to be inductded into the Comic-Con Museum Character Hall of Fame, a pop-up exhibit celebrated the long history of Batman on screen with a collection of costumes, props, vehicles, posters, and more. Take a tour of the museum, courtesy of the crew at Tested.

For the longest time, there was only one way to see movies in theater, and that was on a film reel. But today, with the advent of digital projectors and more, there’s quite the variety of movie formats in theaters. So why do we have to choose between Dolby Cinemas, IMAX, RealD 3D, Regal PX and more? Insider explains the difference between all these formats and more.

Finally, Olivia Munn can currently be seen on the Starz original series The Rook, and Vanity Fair asked her to run through a typical day in her life. From fighting with her dogs about feeding time in the morning to reading scripts in the afternoon and playing board games at night, Munn has a pretty full slate keeping her busy, and that’s on days when she’s not shooting a movie or show.