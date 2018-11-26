The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, find out if you noticed the various Creed II references and Easter eggs linked to the Rocky franchise. Plus, watch The National‘s animated Bob’s Burgers music video centered around Thanksgiving, and listen in as Emma Stone learns some British slang from her The Favourite co-star Rachel Weisz.

First up, the folks at ScreenCrush put together a video running through some of the Easter eggs and references that can be found in Creed II that make reference to other movies in the Rocky franchise. Obviously there are plenty of nods to Rocky IV considering the direct link that comes from the return of Ivan Drago, but there are some others to take note of as well.

Next up, rock band The National has made a tradition of releasing a new music video on Thanksgiving in collaboration with the crew behind Bob’s Burgers, and this year was no different. This time, the band put together a tune called “Save the Bird,” and it’s a little bit of a tearjerker that might make you reconsider that turkey dinner you had. Or it might just make you hungry again.

Finally, Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone are at odds in the recently released film The Favourite, but the two are quite friendly in real life. In fact, Vanity Fair had them sit down for a video where Rachel Weisz teaches Emma Stone about some British slang you might not have heard before. Find out what phrases like “throw a spanner in the works” and “up the duff” mean across the pond.