The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, take a look behind the scenes at the making of The Lion King remake, including the various ways performances were captured and created. Plus, watch as two fans of The Simpsons recreate Homer’s epic food adventure through New Orleans in real life, and watch as another stuntman reacts to some of the expert work done by Jackie Chan, Bruce Lee and more.

First up, watch as two Swiss fans of The Simpsons journey around all the food hot spots of New Orleans in an effort to faithfully recreate Homer’s epic sojourn around The Big Easy. It’s kind of incredible how these two not only ate so much food but also meticulously reacreated every single shot to the best of their ability.

Next, take a look at the making of The Lion King remake, from the visual effects used to bring dozens of animals to life to the unique way that voice performances were captured on big empty sound stages. Insider shows us that the creation of this film is nothing short of miraculous, even if it still left something to be desired as a piece of storytelling.

Finally, the guys at Corridor Crew have brought a new stuntman in to discuss a new batch of stunts from Hollywood movies over the years. Gui DaSilva-Greene, a stuntman from Black Panther and the physical performance actor for Leonardo in the recent Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles sits down with the guys to talk about stunts from Jackie Chan, Bruce Lee and more.