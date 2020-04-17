The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, find out about the creation of “Snake Jazz” from one of the season four episodes of Rick and Morty. Plus, listen to a royal expert fact check every season of the Netflix drama series The Crown, and take a virutal ride on the Big Thunder Mountain roller coaster while you wait for Disneyland and other theme parks to reopen around the world.

The “Rattlestar Ricklactica” episode of the fourth season of Rick and Morty introduces us to the incredible new music genre that is Snake Jazz. It all comes from the musical maestro who is composer Ryan Elder, who used real snake sounds to give the intelligent snakes of this very strange episode their own music, as seen in this Adult Swim featurette. You can download the song wherever music is available starting today.

Next up, Netflix’s series The Crown chronicles the lives of the Royal Family, but how accurate is the series when it comes to depicting them? Vanity Fair checked in with their Royal Correspondent Katie Nicholl to find out about the accuracy of wardrobes, the dynamic between family members, and much more.

Finally, if you’re having serious theme park withdrawal, much like our editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta and his Ordinary Adventures YouTube channel, maybe you’d like to take a virtual ride on a classic Disneyland ride. Here, Disney has provided a trip on Big Thunder Mountain that you can take from the comfort of your home. It’s not nearly as exciting as the real thing, but maybe it’ll help with the lack of outside fun you’re having lately.