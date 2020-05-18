The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch a flashback clip from 2007 where Conan O’Brien and his producer Jordan Schlansky visit Lucasfilm and point out some inconsistencies on the tour. Plus, watch as VFX artists react to scenes from Parasite, Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, and I, Tonya. And finally, look back at A Nightmare Before Christmas-inspired Halloween show projected onto Cinderella’s castle at Disney World.



First up, take a look back at a segment from Conan when Conan O’Brien and his producer Jordan Schlansky took a tour of Lucasfilm headquarters back in 2007. Jordan points out some factual inaccuracies shown to them throughout their tour, and Conan gets to try out a motion capture rig as well as trying to get some of the employees to walk outside.

Next up, the gang at Corridor Crew sits down to take a look at some of the impressive visual effects used to create a slow-motion chase sequence in Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows. Plus, they point out some of the surprising and invisible visual effects used on the Best Picture winner Parasite, as well as the ice skating sequences in I, Tonya.

Finally, since theme parks are still closed, take a trip back to last fall when Magic Kingdom Park was overtaken by Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King, with a fireworks spectacular show, projected images all over Cinderella’s castle, and a musical extravaganza for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party