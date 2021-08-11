(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert explains why climate change has gotten out of control, and it all has to do with Captain Planet completely giving up on humanity. Plus, a safe technician analyzes safecracking scenes in movies like Army of the Dead, Ant-Man, and The Italian Job. And finally, in honor of National S’mores Day yesterday, see how to make your own Mini-Puft snacks inspired by Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

First up, Captain Planet was all about trying to help the environment back in the 1990s. But as climate change has gotten even worse, where is the man who was supposed to bring pollution down to zero? According to this animated short from The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, he’s just given up, and he’s trying to drink his sorrows away on a recliner cloud in the sky.

Next, Insider brought in safe technician Charlie Santore to take a closer look at safecracking scenes in movies like Army of the Dead, Ant-Man, The Italian Job, On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, Batman Forever, Thief, and more. How accurately is this art of thieving portrayed in movies? It should come as no surprise that it’s not always so easy.

Finally, in honor of yesterday’s National S’mores Day, here’s a video showing you how to make some Ghostbusters: Afterlife themed bonfire snacks inspired by the mischievous new Mini-Pufts from the upcoming movie. So round up the kids, and roast these little guys at your next campfire for a spooky, delicious treat during Halloween season.