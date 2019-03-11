The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, get a load of a bunch of Captain Marvel Easter eggs you might have missed on your first viewing. Plus, check out an extensive breakdown of the events in the modern day Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline, and hear what The Avengers star Clark Gregg has to say to the unnecessarily toxic haters of Captain Marvel.

Since you were probably too busy enjoying Captain Marvel in theaters this weekend, you might have missed some of the Easter eggs, comic book references, and allusions to the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Thankfully, ScreenCrush rounded up no less than 63 Easter eggs from the movie for you to check out on a second viewing.

Next up, even though it seems like the films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe match up rather seamlessly, actually piecing together the timeline of all these movies can be a little difficult. It’s mostly the window of time between movies and certain major events that can be difficult to pinpoint, but Yahoo does their best.

Finally, there’s been an unnecessary amount of toxicity surrounding Captain Marvel simply because it’s a female led superhero movie. Pathetic fanboys and butthurt comic book fans just want to lash out at a movie before they’ve even seen it, all because their masculinity is so fragile that they can’t handle a feminine touch in their superhero movies. Clark Gregg has a message for them that he delivered at Nerdist.