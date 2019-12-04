The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, check out some Black Widow trailer Easter eggs and clues teasing certain story elements in the upcoming Marvel Studios movie. Plus get a recap of the first two seasons of Amazon’s series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel before the third season premieres this weekend, and watch Charlize Theron and Adam Driver interview each other.

First up, the teaser trailer for Black Widow arrived this week, and along with the reveals of characters like Red Guardian and Task Master, there are some interesting Easter eggs and details to pick up throughout, thanks to ScreenCrush. For example, if you keep your eyes peeled, you might see Florence Pugh wearing a certain piece of gear that might look familiar to those paying attention to Black Widow in Avengers: Infinity War.

Next up, the Emmy-winning series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is returning for a third season on Amazon this weekend. But if you don’t have time to watch the first two seasons and still want to get in on the fun, Amazon has put together this quick recap with everything you need to know about the show in order to pick it up.

Finally, as part of Variety‘s “Actors on Actors” video series, Charlize Theron and Adam Driver sat down to interview each other about their movies that could be awards contenders this season. Bombshell has Charlize Theron playing Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly while Adam Driver struggles with a crumbling relationship in Marriage Story and also tries to expose CIA-sanctioned torture in The Report, which prompts plenty of interesting conversation.