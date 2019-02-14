The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch a compilation of visual effects breakdowns for Avengers: Infinity War, including some new glimpses behind the scenes we hadn’t seen before. Plus, find out why Valentine’s Day might be the worst romantic comedy ever made, and check out the cast of Isn’t It Romantic? answering the web’s most searched questions about them.

First up, CG Record put together a bunch of smaller Avengers Infinity War VFX breakdowns showing off the extensive work that was done in post-production to bring the movie to life. There are pieces of some sets that are surprisingly created with visual effects. Even more impressive is the Iron Spider suit being created entirely with digital effects too.

Vulture rags on the romantic comedy Valentine’s Day for caring entirely too much about a holiday invented by greeting card companies. Sure, it may have a huge ensemble cast, but these characters are entirely too invested in Valentine’s Day for their own good. It just might be the worst romantic comedy of all time.

Speaking of romantic comedies, Isn’t It Romantic? stars Rebel Wilson, Adam DeVine and Priyanka Chopra partake in Wired’s autocomplete interview. Are Rebel Wilson and Owen Wilson related? Is Adam DeVine actually singing in Pitch Perfect? Is Priyanka Chopra a princess? Get answers to all those questions and more.