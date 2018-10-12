The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, see how the trailer for Avengers: Infinity War compares to the final cut of the movie. Plus, go behind the scenes of the new season of Doctor Who with a featurette focusing on directing, and watch what happens when Dewey Cox meets up with Bradley Cooper‘s character Jackson Maine in a crossover between Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story and A Star Is Born.

First up, see how the Avengers: Infinity War trailer stacks up against the final cut of the movie. You’ll notice that special effects shots are much more polished, some shots were created only for the trailer, and others were digitally manipulated to keep certain story details hidden from fans.

Next up, a new featurette focuses on director Jamie Childs and his approach to the 11th season premiere of the beloved sci-fi series Doctor Who, this time with the show’s first female lead, Jodie Whittaker. Find out about how Jamie Childs works on set and what he brought to the table to make the series premiere so damn good.

Finally, a new love story blossoms in this trailer mash-up that has John C. Reilly as Dewey Cox meeting up with Bradley Cooper’s character Jackson Maine from A Star Is Born. It’s a match made in heaven.