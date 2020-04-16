The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch a video essay comparing Greta Gerwig‘s new adaptation of Little Women to the previous three feature film versions from 1933, 1949 and 1994 to see what the latest version brings to the table. Plus, take a retrospective look back at the Marvel animated series X-Men: Evolution from the early 2000s, and listen to Moana star Auli’i Cravalho read a Disney story.

First up, Gerta Gerwig’s adaptation of Little Women offers a refreshing take on the classic novel by Louisa May Alcott. If you’re wondering what makes her take on the material standout as what might be the definitive adaptation, this video essay from Thomas Flight compares the 2019 film to the three preceding adaptations from 1933, 1949, and 1994.

Next up, even though X-Men: The Animated Series is largely considered the definitive series based on X-Men comics, there’s plenty of love from fans for X-Men: Evolution, which gave us teenage versions of many of the mutant characters. For those who maybe don’t remember it very well, here’s Syfy Wire‘s retrospective look back at the series which ran for four seasons.

Finally, for the kids in your house who love the Disney animated movie Moana, you might want to sit them down for a quick storytime session with the film’s star Auli’i Cravalho. For Disney, the actress reads the children’s story book Moana and the Ocean, which dives into the unique relationship the titular character has with the sea.