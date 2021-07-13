(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, watch as Adam Savage meets The Muppets‘ most famous hecklers, Statler and Waldorf — or at least their disembodied heads. Plus, listen as David Harbour breaks down some of his more memorable roles, from Stranger Things to Black Widow and more. And finally, cinema video essayist Patrick (H) Willems took his parents to see F9 even though they’ve never seen a Fast and Furious movie, and you can enjoy the aftermath.

First up, Adam Savage and the Tested crew checked out another lot from a recent Prop Store auction, this time getting up close with the heads of Muppet critics Statler and Waldorf. Statler’s head seems to be from 1998, perhaps from the production of Muppets from Space. Meanwhile, Waldorf could date back to the 1980s as a back-up head that Jim Henson might have used himself. The pair of Muppet heads sold for $95,000 at auction.

Next, GQ sat down with Black Widow co-star David Harbour to take a look back at the actor’s career. Harbour talks about how Stranger Things made him fall back in love with acting, but he also reaches back to supporting roles in Revolutionary Road, Quantum of Solace, and Brokeback Mountain. Then Harbour talks about more recent performances in the new Hellboy and, of course, Black Widow.

Finally, in honor of family’s return to the big screen with F9, video essayist Patrick (H) Willems took his family back to theaters to experience the Fast and Furious sequel. However, neither of his parents had seen any of the previous movies, so the conversation that ensues afterward is both hilarious and fascinating, especially as Willems tries to fill in the gaps by describing what happened in the previous films.