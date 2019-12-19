The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, listen as a professional chef reviews cooking scenes in movies like Chef, Ratatouille, Julie & Julia, and many more. Plus, see how Stanley Kubrick‘s family friendly holiday drama Eyes Wide Shut compares to the original 1926 novella on which the movie is based, and hear Richard Jewell co-star Kathy Bates look back at the most memorable characters from her career.

First up, GQ brought in professional chef and restauranteur Michael Chernow to take a look at some cooking scenes from movies. The titles featured include Pixar Animation’s tasty Ratatouille, Jon Favreau’s delightful Chef, Burnt starring Bradley Cooper, and Cook Up a Storm, a 2017 Hong Kong-Chinese culinary drama, and Chernow provides some insight into the accuracy of the cooking and the skills shown in each scene.

Next up, Cinefix takes a look at Eyes Wide Shut, an unconventional holiday drama with plenty of scenes that would get it on the naughty list. Stanley Kubrick directed the film, which is based on a 1926 novella called Dream Story. Kubrick bought the rights in the 1960s, but didn’t make the movie until 1999. The biggest change is the time and location of the story, largely to how much time has passed since the novella was published, but otherwise, he mostly stays ad loyal as possible. Find out more above.

Finally, Kathy Bates can currently be seen as the mother of the titular character in Richard Jewell, directed by Clint Eastwood. But she’s had a number of memorable roles over the years as one of the best character actresses in the business. Watch as Vanity Fair has her reflect on Titanic, Misery, Primary Colors, The Waterboy, American Horror Story, and more.