Everything’s still more or less a disaster at The Morning Show, and only Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon reconciling their differences can make things right again. At least, that’s the general impression I’m getting from the chaos depicted in the new trailer for season 2 of the Apple TV+ flagship series, which details a production in turmoil in the wake of the original co-host being fired over a sexual harassment scandal. Things didn’t end particularly well in season 1 either, with Aniston’s Alex walking away from UBA after blowing the whistle on the company’s toxic culture, and it’s only getting more dramatic here. Some might even say the soul of the universe is at stake.

Check out the newest trailer below.

The Morning Show Season 2 Trailer

After the debut season went all-in on covering the #MeToo movement in all its nuance, it should come as no surprise that this brand-new season 2 footage seems to point towards plotlines that are dedicated to both racism in the workplace as well as Coronavirus. Normally, I would say that rewriting an ongoing series to incorporate the pandemic into the actual story feels patronizing and even somewhat tone-deaf, but in this case it would probably be even weirder not to acknowledge major, worldwide current events in a series that revolves around a morning show. Again, the first season did very similar things in rewriting scripts to integrate #MeToo and even acknowledge the Pulse nightclub shooting, so viewers can confidently extend some benefit of the doubt that this next season will be handled with as much sensitivity as possible.

Aniston and Witherspoon are headlining the returning cast for season 2, which also includes holdovers such as Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin, and Marcia Gay Harden. A host of newcomers will be adding their talents to the second season as well, including Greta Lee, Ruairi O’Connor, Hasan Minhaj, Cybil Richards, Tara Karsian, Valeria Golino, and Julianna Margulies.

For latecomers thinking of finally jumping into the show, The Morning Show is described as an exploration into “…the cutthroat world of morning news and the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning. Told through the lens of two complicated women working to navigate the minefield of high-octane jobs while facing crises in both their personal and professional lives, The Morning Show is an unapologetically candid drama that looks at the power dynamics between women and men, and women and women, in the workplace.”

Season 2 of The Morning Show will premiere on September 17, 2021 exclusively through Apple TV+. Here’s the synopsis: