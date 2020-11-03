Before the second season premiere of The Mandalorian, a bunch of new merchandise for the Star Wars series was revealed to kick of the first Mando Monday. Now that we’ve seen the first episode, the next wave of The Mandalorian merchandise has been revealed, and in addition to more toys and collectibles, there’s also plenty of Cobb Vanth gear to properly pay respect to Timothy Olyphant’s arrival in the Star Wars universe. Check out all the latest items below.

The Mandalorian in Beskar Armor Vintage Collection Figure

The first Mando Monday brought us a Vintage Collection figure of Din Djarin with removable helmet. But there’s also a figure of the bounty hunter coming that keeps his secret identity intact, and he’s wearing his beskar armor as well. It’s available for pre-order at Amazon right now, and will be released on January 1, 2021.

The Mandalorian and The Child Sideshow Collectibles Figure

Sideshow Collectibles is releasing a new 1/4 scale deluxe figure of both The Mandalorian and The Child, and they come with a slew of cool accessories too.

Based on the appearance of The Mandalorian from the new season, the highly-accurate quarter-scale figure stands approximately 46cm tall, featuring meticulously crafted beskar armor pieces and helmet, skillfully tailored outfit, an attachable jetpack, his signature blaster rifle, pistol and blade, flamethrower effect, a satchel bag, and a range of accessories.

It’s available to pre-order right now for $655 (with payment plan options available), and it will ship sometime between October and December of 2021, probably around the time when the third season will hit Disney+.

The Mandalorian on Bantha with The Child Funko POP

Clearly every possible version of The Mandalorian and The Child will be turned into a Funko POP, and the latest one has the duo riding on a Bantha after a rendezvous with some Tusken Raiders. It’s a deluxe Funko POP, so it’s a bit more expensive with a $32.99 pricetag. But it will arrive just in time for Christmas…next year, with a release planned for December 15, 2021.

The Mandalorian and The Child Build-a-Bear with Pram

The Build-a-Bear Workshop already released a plush version of The Child, but they’ve expanded their line-up of snuggly Star Wars characters by turning Mando himself into a plush bear. Plus, there’s a new version of The Child, and you can even get a soft pram to put him in. The Mando bear costs $48 and The Child is $44. As for pram, it’s a separate purchase of $35 that’s an online exclusive at the Build-a-Bear site, but you’ll have to sign up to receive an e-mail to notify you when it’s available.

The Mandalorian Lenticular Print

Here’s one of the more unique pieces of art that we’ve seen inspired by The Mandalorian. It’s a lenticular print by artist Bruce Yan that looks like a hologram wanted poster for the bounty hunter. Star Wars fans who are good at translating aurebesh can try to figure out what the poster says about Din Djarin, or they can just move around the print to see the lenticular effect that gives it a hologram flicker and reveals the text in aurebesh-styled English text.

This is a timed edition 11×14 print available for $65 through Sunday, November 8 at 11:59 P.M. ET.

The Mandalorian Cobb Vanth T-Shirts

If you’re a fan of Timothy Olyphant’s character Cobb Vanth, then you might be interested in some of these t-shirts featuring the character in Boba Fett’s armor. With this kind of merchandise, you have to hope that Cobb Vanth will be back for more adventures with Mando, especially since he might be the only person who actually looks more cool without Boba Fett’s armor. Fingers crossed that we’ll get an action figure at some point too.

Get a look at all The Mandalorian season 2 t-shirts available at Amazon right here.