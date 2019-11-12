Today brings the launch of Disney+, and with it comes the first episode of the live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian. Just to make sure as many people as possible sign up for the streaming service, Disney and Lucasfilm are teasing the premiere episode with the release of a new clip that shows us just how fearless the titular bounty hunter is, even when he’s outnumbered. Plus, we also get to meet Werner Herzog‘s mysterious and intimidating character, who isn’t even given a name. Watch The Mandalorian clip below.

The Mandalorian Clip

In this clip, The Mandalorian has been sent to see Werner Herzog’s character by Greef Carga (Carl Weathers), head of a bounty hunter organization, to learn more about a secretive new bounty. Upon arrival, he’s met by a handful of Stormtroopers, who all look like they’ve seen better days. Their armor is dirty, likely because it’s all they have after the fall of the Galactic Empire.

Everything is fine with this meeting until someone suddenly walks into the room unexpectedly. The Mandalorian wastes no time standing up and drawing his weapons as the Stormtroopers around him do the same. After a tense stand-off, it’s time to get down to business. But if you want to hear more about the target, you’ll have to watch the series on Disney+.

The first episode of this series promises an outstanding new foray into a galaxy far, far away. It has the vibe of the original trilogy mixed with the gritty attitude of a western. And the ending of this episode certainly sets the stage for an intriguing story to follow. But that’s something we’ll let you find out about for yourself.

If you want to see more of The Mandalorian, check out the special look clip and trailer that was released last night before the launch of Disney+. It reveals one of the earliest scenes in the premiere episodes, and it’s one of many great scenes in the debut.

After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the empire and before the emergence of the first order. The series depicts a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.

The Mandalorian is available now on Disney+ with new episodes arriving each week through the rest of 2019.