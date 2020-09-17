Now that Game of Thrones is over, a new nerdy TV show had to step up to snag some awards love from the Emmys. But this year, there are two geek friendly shows that have been showered with accolades in two different categories. HBO’s Watchmen landed 26 nominations as a miniseries/limited series and Disney+’s Star Wars series The Mandalorian had an impressive Emmys debut with 15 total nominations. Now both of the shows are already winners.

Leading up to the primary Emmys awards broadcast on ABC this Sunday, which will be a virtual ceremony, the Creative Arts Emmys are unfolding across five nights this week online, awarding the less glamorous (but no less important) technical awards. So it should come as no surprise that The Mandalorian took home five awards, and Watchmen was close behind with four trophies. Plus, Star Trek: Picard and Stranger Things were each able to snag a win.

The Mandalorian walked home with awards for special visual effects, sound editing, sound mixing, production design and cinematography, with the first and second episodes in the first season responsible for taking two awards each. Somehow, the show wasn’t able to win the award for single-camera picture editing in a drama series despite having three episodes nominated in the category. Instead, that award went to HBO’s Succession.

Meanwhile, Watchmen landed awards for cinematography, costumes, sound mixing, and editing, where the show was able to pull off a win in the category where it also had three episodes nominated. The series is likely to win more when the primary Emmys broadcast unfolds this weekend where the show is up for seven awards, including nominations for writing, directing, several acting nods, and Outstanding Limited Series. The Mandalorian is only up for one award on that night, but it’s a big one for Outstanding Drama Series.

For the remaining two nights of the Creative Arts Emmys, Watchmen still has a chance at winning seven more trophies. The Mandalorian has four more chances to win, including nominations for Taika Waititi for his voiceover performance as IG-11 and Giancarlo Esposito as guest actor on the series.

Wrapping up the nerdy side of the Creative Arts Emmys, Star Trek: Picard won the award for Outstanding Prothetic Make-Up for a Series, Limited Series, Movie or Special, and Stranger Things won Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy Or Drama Series. Each of the shows has more nominations which could yield more wins too.

In the meantime, here’s the full list of 2020 Creative Arts Emmys winners so far.

Wednesday, September 16

Outstanding Special Visual Effects

Lost In Space, “Ninety-Seven” (Netflix)

The Mandalorian, “Chapter 2: The Child” (Disney+) (WINNER)

Stranger Things, “Chapter Eight: The Battle Of Starcourt” (Netflix)

Watchmen, “See How They Fly” (HBO)

Westworld, “Crisis Theory” (HBO)

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Supporting Role

Devs, “Episode 8” (FX on Hulu)

The Handmaid’s Tale, “Household” (Hulu)

Tales From The Loop, “Loop” (Amazon Prime Video)

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, “Strongman” (Amazon Prime Video)

Vikings, “The Best Laid Plans” (History) (WINNER)

Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited Series or Movie

Defending Jacob, “After” (Apple TV Plus)

Devs, “Episode 7” (FX on Hulu)

The Plot Against America, “Part 1” (HBO)

Watchmen, “Little Fear of Lighting” (HBO)

Watchmen, “This Extraordinary Being” (HBO) (WINNER)

Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-camera Series

Bob Hearts Abishola, “Ice Cream For Breakfast” (CBS)

Family Reunion, “Remember Black Elvis?” (Netflix)

The Ranch, “It Ain’t My Fault” (Netflix) (WINNER)

Will & Grace, “Accidentally On Porpoise” (NBC)

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-camera Series (Half-hour)

The End Of The F***ing World, “Episode 2” (Netflix)

Homecoming, “Giant” (Amazon Prime Video)

Insecure, “Lowkey Happy” (HBO)

Insecure, “Lowkey Lost” (HBO)

The Mandalorian, “Chapter 7: The Reckoning” (Disney+) (WINNER)

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling

Black-ish, “Hair Day” (ABC) (WINNER)

Grace And Frankie, “The Laughing Stock” (Netflix)

The Handmaid’s Tale, “Liars” (Hulu)

The Politician, “Pilot” (Netflix)

Schitt’s Creek, “Happy Ending” (Pop TV)

This Is Us, “Strangers: Part Two” (NBC)

Outstanding Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-prosthetic)

American Horror Story: 1984, “The Lady In White” (FX)

Hollywood, “Outlaws” (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “It’s Comedy Or Cabbage” (Amazon Prime Video) (WINNER)

Pose, “Acting Up” (FX)

Star Trek: Picard, “Stardust City Rag” (CBS All Access)

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup for a Series, Limited Series, Movie or Special

American Horror Story: 1984, “True Killers” (FX)

Hollywood, “Jump” (Netflix)

The Mandalorian, “Chapter 6: The Prisoner” (Disney+)

Pose, “Love’s In Need Of Love Today” (FX)

Star Trek: Picard, “Absolute Candor” (CBS All Access) (WINNER)

Westworld, “Crisis Theory” (HBO)

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-fi Costumes

Carnival Row, “Aisling” (Amazon Prime Video)

The Handmaid’s Tale, “Household” (Hulu)

The Mandalorian, “Chapter 3: The Sin” (Disney+)

Watchmen, “It’s Summer And We’re Running Out Of Ice” (HBO) (WINNER)

Westworld, “Parce Domine” (HBO)

Outstanding Period Costumes

The Crown, “Cri De Coeur” (Netflix) (WINNER)

Hollywood, “A Hollywood Ending” (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “It’s Comedy Or Cabbage” (Amazon Prime Video)

Mrs. America, “Shirley” (FX on Hulu)

Pose, “Acting Up” (FX)

Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

The Conners, “Slappy Holidays” (ABC)

One Day At A Time, “Boundaries” (Pop TV) (WINNER)

Will & Grace, “We Love Lucy” (NBC)

Will & Grace, “What A Dump” (NBC)

Outstanding Single-camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series

The Mandalorian, “Chapter 2: The Child” (Disney+)

The Mandalorian, “Chapter 4: Sanctuary” (Disney+)

The Mandalorian, “Chapter 8: Redemption” (Disney+)

Ozark, “Fire Pink” (Netflix)

Ozark, “Wartime” (Netflix)

Stranger Things, “Chapter Eight: The Battle Of Starcourt” (Netflix)

Succession, “DC” (HBO)

Succession, “This Is Not For Tears” (HBO) (WINNER)

Outstanding Single-camera Picture Editing for a Limited Series or Movie

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)

Mrs. America, “Phyllis” (FX on Hulu)

Watchmen, “A God Walks In To Abar” (HBO) (WINNER)

Watchmen, “It’s Summer And We’re Running Out Of Ice” (HBO)

Watchmen, “This Extraordinary Being” (HBO)

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

The Mandalorian, “Chapter 2: The Child” (Disney+) (WINNER)

Modern Family, “Finale Part 1” (ABC)

The Ranch, “Fadeaway” (Netflix)

Schitt’s Creek, “Happy Ending” (Pop TV)

Space Force, “Save Epsilon 6!” (Netflix)

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited Series or Movie

American Horror Story: 1984, “Camp Redwood” (FX)

Devs, “Episode 3” (FX on Hulu)

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)

Hollywood, “Hooray For Hollywood” (Netflix)

Watchmen, “This Extraordinary Being” (HBO) (WINNER)

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

Better Call Saul, “Bagman” (AMC)

The Boys, “The Name Of The Game” (Amazon Prime Video)

The Crown, “Aberfan” (Netflix)

Star Trek: Picard, “Et In Arcadia Ego: Part 2” (CBS All Access)

Stranger Things, “Chapter Eight: The Battle Of Starcourt” (Netflix) (WINNER)

Westworld, “Parce Domine” (HBO)

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

GLOW, “The Libertines” (Netflix)

The Mandalorian, “Chapter 1: The Mandalorian” (Disney+) (WINNER)

Silicon Valley, “Exit Event” (HBO)

Space Force, “The Launch” (Netflix)

What We Do In The Shadows, “The Return” (FX)

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

GLOW, “Up, Up, Up” (Netflix)

The Mandalorian, “Chapter 1: The Mandalorian” (Disney+) (WINNER)

Space Force, “The Lauch” (Netflix)

What We Do In The Shadows, “Resurrection,” “Collaboration,” “Witches” (FX)

Will & Grace, “We Love Lucy” (NBC)

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)

Big Little Lies, “What Have They Done?,” The Bad Mother,” I Want To Know” (HBO)

The Handmaid’s Tale, “Household” (Hulu) (WINNER)

Killing Eve, “Are You From Pinner?” (BBC America)

The Morning Show, “In The Dark Night Of The Soul It’s Always 3:30 In The Morning” (Apple TV+)

Ozark, “Wartime” (Netflix)

Succession, “This Is Not For Tears” (HBO)

Tuesday, September 15

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

Drunk History (Comedy Central)

Saturday Night Live (NBC) (WINNER)

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

77th Annual Golden Globe Awards (NBC)

Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: “All In The Family” And “Good Times” (ABC) (WINNER)

The Oscars (ABC)

Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira (Fox)

73rd Annual Tony Awards (CBS)

Outstanding Music Direction

The Kennedy Center Honors (CBS) (WINNER)

Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute To Prince (CBS)

The Oscars (ABC)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira (Fox)

Outstanding Short Form Variety Series

Between Two Ferns With Zach Galifianakis: The Movie, Sorta Uncut Interviews (Netflix)

Beeing At Home With Samantha Bee (TBS)

Carpool Karaoke: The Series (Apple TV+) (WINNER)

Jimmy Kimmel’s Quarantine Minilogues (YouTube)

The Randy Rainbow Show (YouTube)

Outstanding Costumes For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program

Dancing With the Stars (ABC)

Drunk History (Comedy Central)

The Masked Singer (Fox) (WINNER)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Non-Prosthetic)

Dancing With The Stars (ABC)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1) (WINNER)

The Little Mermaid Live! (ABC)

The Oscars (ABC)

The Voice (NBC)

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program

A Celebration Of The Music From Coco (ABC)

Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

The Oscars (ABC)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1) (WINNER)

The Voice (NBC)

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO) (WINNER)

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Saturday Night Live (NBC) (WINNER)

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready (Netflix)

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special

62nd Grammy Awards (CBS)

The Kennedy Center Honors (CBS)

The Oscars (ABC)

Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira (Fox) (WINNER)

73rd Annual Tony Awards (CBS)

Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize For American Humor (PBS)

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones (Netflix)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO) (WINNER)

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special

62nd Grammy Awards (CBS)

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones (Netflix)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

The Oscars (ABC) (WINNER)

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Special

2019 American Music Awards (ABC)

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones (Netflix)

Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: “All In The Family” And “Good Times” (ABC) (WINNER)

The Little Mermaid Live! (ABC)

The Oscars (ABC)

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO) (WINNER)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

The Voice (NBC)

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety, Reality Or Competition Series

At Home with Amy Sedaris (truTV)

Drunk History (Comedy Central)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

Saturday Night Live (NBC) (WINNER)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special

77th Annual Golden Globe Awards (NBC)

62nd Grammy Awards (CBS)

The Little Mermaid Live! (ABC)

Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: “All In The Family” And “Good Times” (ABC)

The Oscars (ABC) (WINNER)

Monday, September 14

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special

The Apollo (HBO) (WINNER)

Beastie Boys Story (Apple TV+)

Becoming (Netflix)

The Great Hack (Netflix)

Laurel Canyon: A Place in Time (EPIX)

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (Netflix)

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath (A&E) (WINNER)

Ugly Delicious (Netflix)

VICE (Showtime)

The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Disney+)

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series

Between the Scenes – The Daily Show (Comedy Central)

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Pandemic Video Diaries (TBS)

National Geographic Presents: Creating Cosmos: Possible Worlds (National Geographic) (WINNER)

Pose: Identity, Family, Community (FX Networks)

RuPaul’s Drag Race Out of the Closet (VH1)

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow (PBS)

Love Is Blind (Netflix)

Queer Eye (Netflix) (WINNER)

Shark Tank (ABC)

A Very Brady Renovation (HGTV)

Outstanding Casting for Reality Program

Born This Way (A&E)

Love Is Blind (Netflix)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1) (WINNER)

The Voice (NBC)

Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program

American Factory (Netflix)

Apollo 11 (CNN)

Becoming (Netflix)

The Cave (National Geographic) (WINNER)

Sea of Shadows (National Geographic)

Serengeti (Rebirth)

Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program

Cheer, “Hit Zero” (Netflix)

Life Below Zero, Series Body of Work (National Geographic) (WINNER)

Queer Eye, “We’re In Japan!: Japanese Holiday” (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race, Series Body of Work (VH1)

Survivor, Series Body of Work (CBS)

Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program

American Factory (Netflix) (WINNER)

Apollo 11 (CNN)

Becoming (Netflix)

The Cave (National Geographic)

The Last Dance, “Episode 7” (ESPN)

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, “Cult of Personality” (Netflix)

Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program

Cheer, “Daytona” (Netflix) (WINNER)

LEGO Masters, “Mega City Block” (FOX)

Queer Eye, “Disabled But Not Really” (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race, “I’m That Bitch” (VH1)

Top Chef, “The Jonathan Gold Standard” (Bravo)

Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Becoming (Netflix)

Home, “Maine” (Apple TV+)

McMillion$, “Episode 1” (HBO)

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, “Not Your Average Joe” (Netflix)

Why We Hate, “Tools & Tactics” (Discovery Channel) (WINNER)

Outstanding Narrator

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Black Patriots: Heroes of the Revolution (History)

Chiwetel Ejiofor, The Elephant Queen (Apple TV+)

Angela Bassett, The Imagineering Story, “The Happiest Place On Earth” (Disney+)

Lupita Nyong’o, Serengeti, “Destiny” (Discovery Channel)

David Attenborough, Seven Worlds, One Planet, “Antarctica” (BBC America) (WINNER)

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program

American Factory (Netflix)

Apollo 11 (CNN) (WINNER)

Beastie Boys Story (Apple TV+)

The Last Dance, “Episode 1” (ESPN)

McMillion$, “Episode 3” (HBO)

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, “Cult of Personality” (Netflix)

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program

LEGO Masters, “Mega City Block” (FOX)

Queer Eye, “Disabled But Not Really” (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race, “I’m That Bitch” (VH1) (WINNER)

Survivor, “It’s Like a Survivor Economy” (CBS)

Top Chef, “The Jonathan Gold Standard” (Bravo)

Outstanding Pictured Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program

Cheer, “God Blessed Texas” (Netflix) (WINNER)

Deadliest Catch, “Cold War Rivals” (Discovery Channel)

Life Below Zero, “The New World” (National Geographic)

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked, “The Ball Ball” (VH1)

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

Apollo 11 (CNN) (WINNER)

Beastie Boys Story (Apple TV+)

Cheer, “Daytona” (Netflix)

Laurel Canyon: A Place in Time (EPIX)

McMillion$, “Episode 1” (HBO)

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, “Cult of Personality” (Netflix)

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

Apollo 11 (CNN) (WINNER)

Beastie Boys Story (Apple TV+)

Cheer, “Daytona” (Netflix)

Laurel Canyon: A Place in Time (EPIX)

RuPaul’s Drag Race, “I’m That Bitch” (VH1)

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, “The Noble Thing To Do” (Netflix)

Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program

Beastie Boys Story (Apple TV+)

The Cave (National Geographic)

Circus of Books (Netflix)

Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer, “Closing The Net” (Netflix) (WINNER)

McMillion$, “Episode 1” (HBO)