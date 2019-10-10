Felicity Jones (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) and Shailene Woodley (Divergent) have joined the cast of The Last Letter From Your Lover, a film adaptation of the globe-spanning, best-selling novel by author Jojo Moyes. Jones will play a journalist who discovers a cache of love letters written by a couple decades before, and the film tells the story of how she tries to solve the mystery of who they are and if the couple ever found a happy ending.

Deadline brings the news about the film adaptation of The Last Letter From Your Lover, which Jones and Woodley will star in alongside Callum Turner (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, Green Room), Nabhaan Rizwan (Sam Mendes’ upcoming 1917), Joe Alwyn (Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, The Favourite), and Ncuti Gatwa (Sex Education).

Here’s the book’s official description from Amazon:

It is 1960. When Jennifer Stirling wakes up in the hospital, she can remember nothing-not the tragic car accident that put her there, not her husband, not even who she is. She feels like a stranger in her own life until she stumbles upon an impassioned letter, signed simply “B”, asking her to leave her husband. Years later, in 2003, a journalist named Ellie discovers the same enigmatic letter in a forgotten file in her newspaper’s archives. She becomes obsessed by the story and hopeful that it can resurrect her faltering career. Perhaps if these lovers had a happy ending she will find one to her own complicated love life, too. Ellie’s search will rewrite history and help her see the truth about her own modern romance. A spellbinding, intoxicating love story with a knockout ending, The Last Letter from Your Lover will appeal to the readers who have made One Day and The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society bestsellers.

Jones will play Ellie, while Woodley will lead the 1960s portion of the story as Jennifer. They are both two of the best young actresses in the business right now, with excellent small-scale romances on their resumes already; Jones was in Like Crazy opposite Anton Yelchin, while Woodley appeared in The Spectacular Now opposite Miles Teller. This has the potential to be a return to form for them, and I’m excited to see how this comes together – especially since it’s under the direction of Augustine Frizzell, who directed the pilot of Euphoria as well as last year’s female-centric indie Never Goin’ Back (which we really liked).

Filming begins in Mallorca on Monday before heading over to the U.K.