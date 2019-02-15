Netflix can’t get enough of its romantic-comedies. It hit a hot streak last summer with the triple threat of The Kissing Booth, Set It Up, and To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, and the streaming giant is looking to repeat that success with sequels for (potentially) all of them. Of course, it’s the teen rom-coms that are the biggest hits for Netflix, so following the announcement of a To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before sequel is The Kissing Booth 2, the sequel to Netflix’s first surprise rom-com hit. Get prepared for more kisses and more booths with the original cast of The Kissing Booth for its newly announced sequel.

The Kissing Booth 2 Confirmed By Netflix

Netflix has confirmed that The Kissing Booth 2 is on its way, with original cast members Joey King, Joel Courtney, and Jacob Elordi set to return. In the first The Kissing Booth, King played the naive high schooler Elle, who nurses a secret crush on the older brother of her best friend Lee (Courtney). But when the pair set up a kissing booth for school, Elle finds that Lee’s older brother Noah (Elordi) feels the same way towards her.

Unlike To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, which is based on a trilogy of books, The Kissing Booth doesn’t have a second novel to adapt and thus it’s uncertain where the story will go in the sequel. But with director Vince Marcello set to return to helm and co-write the film with Jay Arnold, the sequel will probably repeat more of what made the first film such a big hit — it was reportedly the service’s most watched film in the U.S. — despite taking a critical thrashing.

Indeed, the announcement video is pretty cute, with King and Courtney playfully building a second kissing booth while splattering each other with paint. The sexy older brother played by Elordi is nowhere to be seen in the video, which may hint at some tension in the couple’s future (I have not seen this movie).

Here is the synopsis for the first The Kissing Booth: