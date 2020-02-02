The Invisible Man is returning to theaters, though not as part of the failed Dark Universe reboot of the classic Univesral Pictures movie monsters that started with The Mummy. Instead, we have a compelling thriller where Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale) tries to escape an abusive marriage, only to be terrorized by what appears to be her husband (Oliver Jackson-Cohen), who has faked his death and has somehow made himself invisible. Watch The Invisible Man Super Bowl spot below for more.

The Invisible Man Super Bowl Spot

This spot actually reveals a snippet of new footage that appears to reveal exactly how Elisabeth Moss’ ex has made himself invisible. When she throws a bucket of paint on him, there appears to be some kind of polygonal pattern that could be some kind of technological suit that makes him appear invisible. Exactly what he does that would allow him to possess such an item remains to be seen. But it really doesn’t matter, because this just looks great, and director Leigh Whannell clearly knows how to revive a classic.

What you can’t see can hurt you. Emmy winner Elisabeth Moss (Us, Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale) stars in a terrifying modern tale of obsession inspired by Universal’s classic monster character. Trapped in a violent, controlling relationship with a wealthy and brilliant scientist, Cecilia Kass (Moss) escapes in the dead of night and disappears into hiding, aided by her sister (Harriet Dyer, NBC’s The InBetween), their childhood friend (Aldis Hodge, Straight Outta Compton) and his teenage daughter (Storm Reid, HBO’s Euphoria). But when Cecilia’s abusive ex (Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill House) commits suicide and leaves her a generous portion of his vast fortune, Cecilia suspects his death was a hoax. As a series of eerie coincidences turns lethal, threatening the lives of those she loves, Cecilia’s sanity begins to unravel as she desperately tries to prove that she is being hunted by someone nobody can see.

The Invisible Man sneaks into theaters on February 28, 2020.