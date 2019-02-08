Jordan Peele‘s Nazi-hunting series has set its targets on the rest of its ensemble cast. Percy Jackson star Logan Lerman is set to lead the Amazon series with Al Pacino playing a Nazi hunter who takes Lerman’s character under his wing. Now the rest of The Hunt cast is starting to take shape.

Collider reported that Jerrika Hinton, Dylan Baker, Lena Olin, Greg Austin, Catherine Tate, Tiffany Boone, Saul Rubinek and Carol Kane are all in various stages of negotiation to join the cast. Amazon has no comment yet, but this is shaping up to be a rich and diverse cast for the highly anticipated series produced by Peele and created by David Weil.

The Hunt centers on a team of Nazi hunters in 1977 New York City who discover hundreds of secret Nazis are attempting to create a Fourth Reich in the United States. Here is the current synopsis for the 10-episode series:

“[The Hunt] follows a diverse band of Nazi Hunters living in 1977 New York City. The Hunters, as they’re known, have discovered that hundreds of high ranking Nazi officials are living among us and conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the U.S. The eclectic team of Hunters will set out on a bloody quest to bring the Nazis to justice and thwart their new genocidal plans.”

According to Collider, Hinton (Grey’s Anatomy) is in talks to play the series’ female lead, Millie Malone, “an in-your-face” FBI agent who faces obstacles at the Bureau because of her race and gender. Meanwhile Baker (The Americans) is in talks to play Biff Simpson, a WASP-y politician and family man with a dark secret. Austin (Class) and Olin are being eyed as characters serving the Nazi cause, while Tate is in talks to play a nun. Lastly, Rubinek and Kane are set to play a Hasidic couple named Murray and Mindy Markowitz.

Lerman leads the ensemble as “Jonah Heidelbaum, who, when his grandmother is slain by a mysterious intruder in their apartment, sets out to track the culprit — only to find himself swept up in the mysterious organization known as The Hunt, a group of justice-seeking individuals dedicated to rooting out the Nazi murderers living in the U.S. under assumed identities.”

Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Sonar Entertainment produces The Hunt, which Amazon has given a 10-episode order. Weil will serve as showrunner alongside Nikki Toscano, and the two will join Peele as executive producers.