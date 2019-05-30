The Good Fight is making the case for CBS All Access by returning to broadcast TV. The critically acclaimed CBS All Access The Good Wife spin-off is airing its first season on CBS this summer in an effort to drive more viewership to the network’s streaming service.

The 10-episode first season of The Good Fight will be airing Sundays on CBS this summer in a limited run in an effort to "get both the show and the streaming service on more people's radars," according to TV Line.

The first two episodes of The Good Fight will air Sunday, Sunday, June 16 at 9/8c, followed by Episodes 3 and 4 on Sunday, June 23 at the same time. The remaining episodes will move to 10pm starting Sunday, June 30. To accommodate this trial run of The Good Fight, CBS is pushing back the season 2 premiere of CBS’ Instinct to June 30 at 9 p.m.

It makes sense that CBS will want to drive as much viewership as possible toward its streaming service with the looming threat of Disney+ on the horizon. CBS All Access and other network streaming platforms of its ilk will likely have to buckle down on their subscribers once Disney+ launches in November and likely takes over the streaming service field.

The Good Fight recently released its season 3 finale on CBS All Access on May 16 to rave reviews. The series has been nominated for several major awards since it premiered in February 2017, including two Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music and Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics. You can watch all 33 episodes of The Good Fight on CBS All Access now.