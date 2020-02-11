Life’s a magazine cover, and all the cast members of Wes Anderson‘s The French Dispatch are merely animated caricatures of themselves. Searchlight Pictures has released a new poster for The French Dispatch, Anderson’s highly anticipated comedy-drama and the first live-action film for the director since 2014’s The Grand Budapest Hotel.

The poster debut comes a day before the trailer for The French Dispatch is set to hit the internet, and teases the various stories and vignettes of the film, which follows the lives of a staff of a European publication. See the new The French Dispatch poster below.

The French Dispatch Poster

Wes Anderson has always brought a storybook quality to his films, something which he doubled down on in his animated films like The Fantastic Mr. Fox and Isle of Dogs. And even in his grand return to the live-action film, it seems that Anderson hasn’t let go of that storybook magic.

The new poster for The French Dispatch looks like something out of a comic strip, with each of the stars appearing as cartoon versions of themselves in different rooms of a crowded French apartment building. There’s Tilda Swinton, Frances McDormand, Bill Murray, and Jeffrey Wright on the top level, presumably in a newsroom. We also see Adrian Brody surrounded by potted plants, Benicio del Toro painting in an art studio, and photographer Owen Wilson balancing on a precariously placed bike. A suited Léa Seydoux stands next to a curiously placed gun and police baton, while Timothée Chalamet relaxes in a bathtub (the latter of which is a wise bit of placement by Anderson, if I do say so myself).

Lyna Khoudri, Stephen Park, and Mathieu Amalric also appear in adjacent rooms to the building, as a reading pilot, a chef, and a butler, respectively. The poster is loaded with little details — I didn’t even touch on the bustling city in the background — all in that whimsical style Anderson is known for.

A few notable stars were missing from the previous poster, as well as the official cast list: Saoirse Ronan, Henry Winkler, Christoph Waltz, and more had been previously been reported to be attached to this movie, leaving us wondering whether they’d been cut from the final version. But this new poster confirms that they’ll be involved, along with Liev Schreiber, Elisabeth Moss, Edward Norton, Willem Dafoe, Lois Smith, Cécile de France, Guillaume Gallienne, Jason Schwartzman, Tony Revolori, Rupert Friend, Bob Balaban, Hippolyte Girardot, and Anjelica Huston. Stick around for the trailer release tomorrow.

The French Dispatch Images

Update: After our piece was posted, we noticed that The New Yorker published several new images from the movie. You can see a few of them below, but be sure to head to The New Yorker’s site to see the rest and read about how the fictional magazine in the movie took its inspiration from The New Yorker.

Here is the synopsis for The French Dispatch:

THE FRENCH DISPATCH brings to life a collection of stories from the final issue of an American magazine published in a fictional 20th-century Fench city.

The French Dispatch opens in theaters on July 24, 2020.

Correction: An earlier version of this piece incorrectly stated that actors like Ronan, Winkler, and Waltz were missing from this poster, but they are, in fact, listed. The post has been updated to correct the mistake.