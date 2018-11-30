In our previous installment of this two-part companion piece for The Favourite, we explored the life of the real Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill – played, respectively, by the fantastic Olivia Colman and Rachel Weisz in Yorgos Lanthimos’ darkly hilarious new film. As you might expect, the screenplay embellishes the actual events a bit, though there’s a surprising amount of truth to the proceedings. In Part Two, we’ll investigate Abigail Hill (played by Emma Stone), the alleged love triangle between the three women, and the ultimate outcome.

Abigail Hill

Abigail is introduced in The Favourite as a newcomer to the palace; her family, once well-regarded, has fallen on hard times and she is now working as a lowly servant. She first encounters Sarah when she makes the well-intentioned mistake of attempting to soothe the queen’s gout with a poultice made from herbs she picked on the palace grounds. When Sarah discovers that Abigail is her cousin and that the makeshift gout ointment actually helped the queen, she promotes Abigail to her personal employ.

The real-life Abigail was not only related to Sarah, but also to Robert Harley (portrayed in the film by Nicholas Hoult), the Speaker of the House of Commons. She was the cousin of both; Abigail’s mother was Sarah’s aunt, and Sarah was the second cousin of Harley by relation on her father’s side. Abigail and her family had indeed fallen in status due to her father’s gambling debts, but the stories of her being lost in a game of Whist and repeated rapes at the hands of a “balloon-shaped German” were fabricated by the screenwriters. As detailed by Somerset and others, Abigail was working as a servant to Sir John Rivers of Kent when Sarah discovered what had become of this part of her family. It was out of a sense of public embarrassment – not kindness – that Sarah decided to employ Abigail as her own servant for a period of time before securing a position for her as a lady of bedchamber to Queen Anne.

In 1704, Anne was growing irritated with Sarah, who – when she wasn’t lecturing her queen and dear friend about politics – was increasingly absent from court. Anne turned to Abigail in Sarah’s absence, and began to rely more and more on her for support and advice. As Edward Gregg writes in Marlborough in Exile, the kind Abigail was everything the blunt and domineering Sarah was not, and she offered Anne the sort of gentle compassion the queen had been craving – but had never received – from Sarah. Again, The Favourite mostly gets this right, though many doubt that Abigail was the manipulative type, despite her secret marriage to Samuel Masham and the ensuing drama – which, again, is largely accurate, though Sarah did not find out about the marriage until months later. When she went to Anne to tell her about the wedding, the queen already knew because she was present for the ceremony. Anne claimed that she had told Abigail to inform Sarah about the marriage. It was during this meeting, in 1707, that Sarah first learned of Abigail and Anne’s growing intimacy and that the pair had been enjoying each other’s company privately for some time.

Abigail did in fact use her position in the queen’s favor to her political advantage; she and Harley shared similar political beliefs, and Abigail helped her cousin gain private access to the queen. This enraged Sarah, who had used her own position for personal political gain, and her attempts to have Abigail dismissed included commissioning help from the Whig party – with which she and her husband, the Duke of Marlborough, were affiliated.

Following Sarah’s dismissal from court, Abigail was named Privy to the Purse, but – unlike The Favourite’s version of events – she did not take on all of Sarah’s prior duties or titles. As historian Rachel Judith Weil details in Political Passions, Queen Anne bestowed several of those responsibilities (along with that sizable key to her bedchamber) upon another of her favorites, Elizabeth Seymour, the Duchess of Somerset.

Illicit Trysts and Games of Whist

While it may seem a bit too scandalous to be true, Sarah did threaten to leak intimate love letters she had both sent to and received from the queen. As Somerset writes in The Politics of Passion, Sarah is quoted as telling Anne, “Such things are in my power that if known… might lose a crown.” Of the letters, Sarah once wrote, “Though your Majesty takes care to make them less pleasing to me, I cannot yet find it in my heart to part with them … I have drawers full of the same in every place where I have lived.”

Though the romantic nature of Sarah and Anne’s relationship has long inspired robust gossip and speculation, Somerset doesn’t buy it. For one, she describes Anne as a woman known for her “prudery, and her strong sense of Christian morality.” While Sarah was gleefully spreading rumors about the romantic relationship between Anne and Abigail, she was simultaneously debunking similar gossip about the nature of her own relationship with Anne. Sarah, Somerset writes, believed “lesbianism was a disgusting vice,” and “Far from allowing that Anne had ever physically desired her, she represented Anne’s affection for herself as being inspired purely by her intellect and forthright character.”

In Political Passions, Weil details how Sarah further fed the gossip mill with regards to Anne and Abigail’s relationship. Anne was, as Sarah wrote in one letter, “exposed to be the talk of all courts and countries, for so wrong a thing, as having such a fondness for a bedchamber woman, and being so much governed by her.” Sarah was always careful never to blatantly accuse Anne and Abigail of being involved in a lesbian relationship, though she implied as much both in public and in private.

The Dismissal

Sarah’s dismissal is depicted as somewhat unremarkable in the film, save for the highly-fictionalized poisoning and subsequent (but brief) brothel stay. After retiring to her estate with the Duke of Marlborough, Sarah is encouraged by the Earl of Godolphin to write a letter of apology to the queen in an effort to mend their broken relationship. Abigail intercepts the letter and tosses it in the fireplace, lest her position – and reclaimed status as a lady – be threatened. As a bit of insurance, Abigail tells the queen how Sarah and her husband skimmed from the royal purse, leading to their official banishment.

In reality, it wasn’t just Sarah’s gossip-spreading and outspoken resentment of Abigail that led to her dismissal, but also the way she behaved following the death of Anne’s husband, George. During the grieving period, Sarah refused to wear the appropriate clothes for mourning, which made many feel as though she did not respect Anne’s grief – nor did she believe it to be genuine. According to Green in his biography, Sarah also had a portrait of George removed from Anne’s bedchamber and refused to return it because she believed it only proper for those in mourning “to avoid seeing of papers or anything that belonged to one that one loved when they were just dead.”

As detailed by Ophelia Field in The Favourite: Sarah, Duchess of Marlborough, Sarah met with Anne one last time in 1710, at which time she asked her royal friend to explain why she had fallen out of favor. According to Sarah’s own recollection of the meeting, Anne was “unmoved” and would only respond in cold, short sentences like, “I shall make no answer to anything you say” and “you may put it in writing.” Sarah’s husband, the Duke of Marlborough, pleaded with the queen to let them remain in their positions a while longer, but Anne refused. The Duchess of Marlborough’s titles and responsibilities were, as aforementioned, divided among Abigail (now Lady Masham) and the Duchess of Somerset, which only upset Sarah even more because Anne had promised to give them to her children.

Sarah and her husband traveled through Europe and, due to the Duke of Marlborough’s victorious war efforts, were treated favorably. Anne and Sarah never reconciled, but according to at least one rumor detailed by Gregg in Marlborough in Exile, the queen was once overheard asking if the Marlboroughs had “reached the shore,” which some took to mean that she had invited her old friend back to England. That bit of hearsay was never confirmed, but what is known is that Sarah and her husband returned to England on the day of Anne’s death. Anne died on August 1, 1714, two days after suffering a stroke. Although Sarah never returned to the queen’s favor, she and her husband’s livelihoods were fully restored under Anne’s successor, King George I.