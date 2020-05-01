In case Whiplash and La La Land weren’t enough evidence that Oscar-winning director Damien Chazelle loves jazz, he has a new Netflix series that will reinforce his passion.

The Eddy is an eight-episode series taking place in various neighborhoods of Paris, following New York jazz pianist Elliot Udo (André Holland of Moonlight) as he runs a struggling club called The Eddy, which features a house band that includes his on-again-off-again girlfriend Maja (Joanna Kuling). Plenty of drama unfolds among these characters and more in Paris, but there’s also a lively jazz soundtrack, which has been teased in The Eddy featurettes that Netflix recently revealed.

The Eddy Featurettes

Netflix is touting The Eddy as a series that “conveys the power of music to heal, unite and turn chaos into beauty.” And there will be plenty of music to do just that since this featurette reveals that there around 20 new, original songs written for this movie by Grammy-winning musician Glen Ballard, working with The Eddy’s house band, which is made up of real-life musicians Randy Kerber, Ludovic Louis, Lada Obradovic, Jowee Omicil and Damian Nueva Cortes. Much of the music is ralso ecorded live on the set of The Eddy, which isn’t common for projects like this.

The various talking heads in the featurette, including some of the French talent involved with the series, aim to reassure those who may not like jazz to give the show a chance. It seems a little pretentious when you have Glen Ballard saying the show is about “redefining what jazz can be,” but he’s a Grammy winner, and I’m not, so there you go.

If you’d like even more of a taste of the music, here’s a clip that was shared for International Jazz Day this week:

The Eddy arrives on Netflix on May 8, 2020.