The Dead Don’t Die will be kicking off Cannes this year as the opening film of the prestigious French film festival. Jim Jarmusch‘s highly anticipated zombie film starring a stacked cast, including Adam Driver, Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, will make its world premiere as the opening film of the Cannes Film Festival, continuing the director’s rich history with the fest, having debuted previous films like Paterson, Gimme Danger, and Only Lovers Left Alive there.

Indiewire reports that The Dead Don’t Die will make its world premiere on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, as the opening film at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. The film will debuting in competition at the festival, which runs through May 25.

Jim Jarmusch has kept up a strong presence at Cannes over the years, last appearing at the festival in 2016 with two movies, the feature film Paterson starring Driver, and Gimme Danger, a documentary about the rock band The Stooges that debuted out of competition. In the past, his films Only Lovers Left Alive, Broken Flowers, Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai, Dead Man, Mystery Train, Down by Law, and Stranger Than Paradise all made a splash in competition at the festival, with Broken Flowers winning the Grand Jury Prize in 2005 and Stranger Than Paradise winning the Golden Camera prize in 1984. Jarmusch’s short film Coffee and Cigarettes also won the Best Short Film prize in 1993.

The Dead Don’t Die, however, is a huge tonal departure for the director, playing so much like a horror comedy that we wondered if Jarmusch was playing one long April Fools’ prank on us. However the amazing cast is enough to get us excited about The Dead Don’t Die, with the film assembling Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Tilda Swinton, Chloë Sevigny, Steve Buscemi, Danny Glover, Caleb Landry Jones, Rosie Perez, Iggy Pop, Sara Driver, RZA, Selena Gomez, Carol Kane, Austin Butler, Luka Sabbat and Tom Waits.

The Dead Don’t Die opens in U.S. theaters on June 14, 2019.